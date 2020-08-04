George Rodrigue Foundation awards $55,000 in scholarships to 18 Louisiana high school juniors and seniors

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts (GRFA) recently let it be known who won their annual visual art contest and inaugural songwriting competition.

18 high school juniors and seniors across the state were the beneficiaries of $55,000 in college scholarships.

“We are thrilled to award these extremely talented students with college scholarships, especially during a year that has caused financial strain for so many across the world” says Jacques Rodrigue, Executive Director of GRFA. “We look forward to continuing our work with each finalist and showcasing their works further in 2021.”

The theme for the 2020 contest was “The Art of Sound.”

The songwriting competition is held with the help of the Trombone Shorty Foundation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual awards ceremony set for March 21, 2020 was postponed.

According to GRFA, both visual arts and songwriting competition winners have been awarded additional honors by GRFA that have also been postponed due to due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

The songwriting competition’s three winners will have the chance to record their songs in a state-of-the-art professional recording studio under the mentorship of Grammy winning producers and engineers

Some will have the opportunity to perform their song on stage during the 2021 Trombone Shorty Foundation’s annual “Shorty Fest” benefit concert during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The visual arts contest winning entries will travel on public view as an exhibition at museums and cultural venues across Louisiana (date still TBD). Additional information will be available in 2021.

“At at time of so much uncertainty, we do know that the future of our music here in Louisiana will remain strong, just as it always has,” says Bill Taylor, Executive Director of the Trombone Shorty Foundation. “It’s a privilege to nurture the art of original songwriting amongst this next generation.”

You can find a list of the songwriting winners here and view the award winning visual art here.

The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts provided the names of the winners below:

1st Place – $5,000

Emma LeCompte (Senior, Vandebilt Catholic High School – Houma, LA)

College attending: Nicholls State University, Thibodaux, LA

“Wind in My Sail”

2nd Place – $3,000

Ethan Hunt (Senior, Vermillion Catholic High School – Abbeville, LA)

College attending: University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Lafayette, LA

“The Cowboy’s Life”

3rd Place – $2,000

Grace Russell (Senior, Mandeville High School – Mandeville, LA)

College attending: Lipscomb University, Nashville, TN

“Waiting for You”

Visual Art Contest Winners: Contest judges selected the below 15 finalists to share $45,000 in college scholarships. Individual visual artwork was judged on concept/design, technical skill and creativity.

1st Place Senior – $6,000

Ethan Diliberto (Senior, Christ Episcopal School – Covington, LA)

College attending: Montana State University, Bozeman, MT

“The Imagery of the Musician”

2nd Place Senior – $5,500

Brooks Ritter (Senior, Southside High School— Youngsville, LA)

College attending: University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Lafayette, LA

“Hearing It for the First Time”

3rd Place Senior – $5,000

Mary Usher (Senior, St. Joseph’s Academy – Baton Rouge, LA)

College attending: Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

“A Holistic Harmony”

4th Place Senior – $4,500

Malachi Long (Senior, Senior West Ouachita High School – West Monroe, LA)

College attending: University of Louisiana at Monroe, Monroe, LA

“Am Chord”

5th Place Senior – $4,000

Sloan Hall (Senior, Caddo Parish Magnet High School – Shreveport, LA)

College attending: University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR

“Jazz Hands”

6th Place Senior – $3,500

Nathan Ranel (Senior, Denham Springs High School – Denham Springs, LA)

College attending: Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA

“Nobody’s Home”

7th Place Senior – $3,000

Alex Lowe (Senior, Caddo Parish Magnet High School – Shreveport, LA)

College attending: Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah, GA

“Euphonious”

8th Place Senior – $2,500

Zoe Treitler (Senior, Lakeshore High School – Mandeville, LA)

College attending: Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah, GA

“Hot Licks”

9th Place Senior – $2,000

Madeline McHugh (Senior, St. Thomas More High School – Lafayette, LA)

College attending: Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

“Pipes”

10th Place Senior – $1,500

Destin Delgado (Senior, Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies – Gretna, LA)

College attending: University of New Orleans, New Orleans, LA

“POP!”

1st Place Junior – $1,250

Diana Mayer (Junior, St. Thomas More High School – Lafayette, LA)

“Southern Symphony”

2nd Place Junior – $1,000

Gabriel Davis (Junior, Riverdale High School – Jefferson, LA)

“Portrait of Henry ‘Booker T.’ Glass”

3rd Place Junior – $750

Morrah Burton-Edwards (Junior, Lusher Charter School – New Orleans, LA)

“Connection”

4th Place Junior – $500

Elise Theriot (Junior, St. Thomas More High School – Lafayette, LA)

“I Weep for the Bittersweet Symphonies”

5th Place Senior – $250

Maggie Cassuto (Junior, West Ouachita High School – West Monroe, LA)

“Green Hair Green Notes”