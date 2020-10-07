Gather and check important documents before evacuating ahead of Hurricane Delta

(KLFY)- If you plan on leaving the area ahead of Hurricane Delta, don’t forget to bring important documents with you. It’s always best to be prepared for the worst. Some of these documents include your state-issued ID, insurance cards, birth certificates and social security cards.

One thing you should also check on before leaving, is your insurance policy. While it’s too late to make any changes or add an additional coverage since the storm is in the Gulf, it’s best to have an idea of what you might come back to.

Many people in Lake Charles were surprised when they found out how much their hurricane deductible was. Generally, it runs between 2-5% of the total value of your home, though, it is higher along the coast. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said, “Our estimate is now 150 thousand claims for damage as a result of Hurricane Laura.”

He said people were shocked when they found out they’d have to cover thousands of dollars of expenses because of their deductible.

For example, let’s say someone has an insurance policy of $200 thousand placed on their home. Within the policy, the hurricane delectable is 7 percent. In this case, the homeowner would be responsible for $14 thousand before they can get a check for the damages.

Commissioner Donelon said you should take photos of your home before leaving. He said to take pictures of the walls, roof, and furniture so there is evidence for the insurance company. When you return he said to, “File your claim immediately, get in line as soon as you can. The longer you wait to file your claim, the further down the line you are getting an adjuster out to your property to do an adjustment.”