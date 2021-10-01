Gallery: 3,500 National Guard members traveled to Louisiana from other areas post-Ida

2nd Lt. Austin Riels, a Mississippi National Guardsman assigned to the 113th Military Police Company, 112th Military Police Battalion, waves vehicles through a traffic control point during clean up and reconstruction after Hurricane Ida, Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sept. 17, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens)

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana National Guard says 3,500 guardsmen traveled to Louisiana to help Louisianans recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“I was actually sitting in my patrol car for the Columbia, South Carolina Police Department when I got the call to go to Louisiana. I was kind of expecting it. It was just a matter of when and where,” said 2nd Lt. Austin Riels, a Mississippi National Guardsman assigned to the 113th Military Police Company, 112th Military Police Battalion, headquartered in Brandon, Mississippi.