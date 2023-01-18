NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Gerald Gillum, also known as rapper G-Eazy will be returning to his second home of New Orleans this Carnival Season where he will ride as Grand Marshal in the Krewe of Pygmalion’s parade.

On Monday, it was announced that G-Eazy, a Loyola University graduate, will make his way back to the Big “Eazy” for Mardi Gras for the krewe’s Mardi Gras celebration. This includes rolling through uptown New Orleans with more than 27 floats and more than 1,000 riders on Saturday, February 11.

The rapper will then take center stage as he headlines Pygmalion Fest at The Sugarmill, followed by acts from Mannie Fresh, DJ Kelly Green, and more.

“We’re excited to kick off Mardi Gras 2023 with the biggest parade NOLA has seen from Pygmalion. I, personally, can’t wait to be atop the Captain’s float, and to usher in another amazing carnival season with our Grand Marshall, fellow Loyola alum, and Pygmalion Fest headliner, G-Eazy.” – Captain Jack P. Rizzuto

