Funeral services set for Seacor Power Capt. David Anthony Ledet April 21

THIBODAUX, La. (KLFY) — Funeral services for the captain of the Seacor Power, David Anthony Ledet, 63, have been set for Wednesday, April 21 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodeaux.

Visitation will be held April 21 at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Service at noon. Burial will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Thibodaux.

“He will be remembered for his sense of humor and love for his family, especially his grandchildren,” stated his obituary. “He dedicated his love and hard work to his family, always providing the best for them. He also dedicated 50 years working on the water and offshore, which he was passionate about since childhood. He will be dearly missed by all his loved ones, but will always be remembered.”

Ledet was identified by officials Wednesday after the sinking of the lift boat, Seacor Power, in the Gulf of Mexico eight miles south of Port Fourchon, La., on Tuesday.