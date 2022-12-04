COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Funeral arrangements have been set for both of the victims in Covington double homicide at their church home, St. Peter Catholic Church.

Father Otis Young’s funeral will be held Monday (Dec. 5th) at 12:00 p.m.

Visitation will take place at the church before the funeral, between 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ruth Prats funeral will be held on Saturday December 10th at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will span over two days starting Friday (Dec. 9th) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. then again on Saturday (Dec. 10) from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Father Young and Prats bodies were found on Monday near a Downtown Covington business. Their bodies were both burned beyond recognition.

If you would like to donate towards funeral expenses please do so here.

49-year-old Antonio Tyson has been arrested, accused in the double homicide.