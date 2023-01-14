TERREBONNE BAY, La. (WGNO) — After three oil rig workers and a pilot were killed in a helicopter crash on the Gulf of Mexico over the holidays, the National Transportation Safety Board has released its findings of the crash.

The report shows the Bell 407 helicopter was damaged during takeoff as the group took off from an oil rig platform on Thursday, December 29. Images released in the report show damage to the helipad, believed to have come from the helicopter. Read the full report in the reader below.

FULL REPORT: NTSB releases finding on fatal Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash