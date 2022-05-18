The first Frosh Days for new students at Louisiana Christian University will begin this weekend.

Friday evening and Saturday morning will be full of many opportunities for entering freshmen to

get ready for learning and living on campus come August.



“We are excited to add this dimension to the University’s Freshman Year Experience,” said LCU

President Dr. Rick Brewer. ”Frosh Days will enrich the connection our new students will have with

our faculty, staff and each other. I am grateful for the ‘And Then Some’ attitude of LCU’s faculty and

staff undergirding this unique initiative.”



Director of First Year Experience Taylor Dauzat said she and the Student Support Services staff are

excited to bring Frosh Days to LCU’s campus this summer.



“We wanted to offer multiple options throughout the summer for incoming students to have an

overnight experience, which would allow community building with the campus, faculty, staff and

Wildcat Navigators,” Dauzat said. “Students will meet with an adviser, register for classes, learn to

navigate campus, and participate in fun activities during the course of the weekend.”



Frosh days will decrease the anxieties around the first day of classes and increase the excitement of

LCU campus life, said Dauzat, who also serves at the director of mental health on campus.



Students who have not registered may sign up and see the list of activities on the LCU website.



Students will also find instructions on what to bring to Frosh Days, how to get their student ID, and

information about placement examinations, and much more.



Two more Frosh Days will be held this summer in June and July. Students who can’t attend in May,

may sign up for June 17-18 or July 22-23. They only attend one weekend.



For more information about Frosh Days or about Louisiana Christian University, visit our website at

lacollege.edu