NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — After the Tulane football team completed Tuesday’s practice in the Caesars Superdome, WGNO sports director Ed Daniels asked Willie Fritz if he’d like to play a game in the Dome at some point.

“Yeah, the Sugar Bowl,” Fritz said with a grin.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans is one of two College Football Playoff Semifinals set for January 1, 2024. The other is the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

“I like where we’re at, though, on our campus,” Fritz said referring to Yulman Stadium. “It’s a great size for us. I think we got a true home field advantage playing there.”

A preseason-ranked No. 23 team in the country, the Green Wave would certainly have home field advantage if they did make it all the way to the Sugar Bowl.

Now, if LSU were their opponent, that’s an entirely different discussion … for a later date.