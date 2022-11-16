SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friends, family, and the local law enforcement community gathered Friday morning for the memorial service of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.

Caldwell drowned on June 16 in an apparent boating accident off the Gulf Coast of Florida. Law enforcement from across the state escorted his body back from Pensacola last Friday.

The memorial service is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Summer Grove Baptist Church.

The service will be followed by a law enforcement salute as Caldwell’s family leaves the church for a processional to a graveside service at Centuries Memorial Cemetery.

Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. was laid to rest Friday after a memorial service at Summer Grove Baptist Church in Shreveport. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Caldwell served as Shreveport’s City Marshall for 14 years and served a total of 25 years in law enforcement. He worked in the Caddo Sheriff’s Office for five years before becoming a deputy with the Shreveport City Marshal Office and advancing to the elected position of City Marshal in 2008.