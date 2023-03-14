LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)–Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward.

Sylvia Masters met Tiffany Charles and explained to her how Pay It Forward works. Before Sylvia could finish explaining, Charles knew exactly who was deserving of this month’s Pay It Forward. She thought of her friend of 16 years, Krystal Simon.

“So just recently, she had a baby. She’s due to get married. She’s been working hard. She kind of fell on hard times but I think she can use it,” said Charles.

When Sylvia and Charles surprised Simon, Sylvia explained what was happening and Simon began to cry.

“I pay it forward always and I never get anything back in return, never, and this is a shock. I don’t know what to say,” she said.