French Quarter Festival canceled due to rise in COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the cancellation of the 2021 French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron was announced. The festival scheduled for September 30 through October 2, 2021, will no longer be moving forward after careful consideration.

Organizers of the festival released a statement saying “As the state of Louisiana and our nation see a precipitous rise in COVID cases, we must put the health, safety, and well-being of our entire community first—our fans, musicians, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, as well as the residents and businesses in the French Quarter. While we are heartbroken that we will not be able to fest in the streets with you this year, we look forward to celebrating with you all for our return to the stage April 21-24, 2022!”

“French Quarter Festivals, Inc. is committed to contributing to the resilience of our city and to bringing back the largest showcase of Louisiana music, food, and culture next spring. With the welcomed support of our presenting partner, Chevron, we’re pleased to announce that we will be providing critical relief payments for roughly 1,500 musicians and gig workers who lost work due to our 2021 festival cancellation.

We will continue to assess our ever-changing environment and apply the many lessons we have learned over the last two years to all of our 2022 events, including French Quarter Festival, Satchmo SummerFest, and Holidays New Orleans Style.”