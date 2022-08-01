NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – New Orleans Museum Month begins today and will run through the 31st of August.

Whether you are a history buff, an art lover, or both, August is the perfect month to take a trip down to New Orleans as several museums will offer free admission.

Here are the 22 participating museums:

Ashe Cultural Arts Center

Back Street Cultural Museum

Beauregard-Keyes Historic House and Gardens

Contemporary Arts Center

Confederate Memorial Hall Museum

Gallier House

Hermann-Grima House

The Historic New Orleans Collection

Longue Vue House and Gardens

Louisiana Children’s Museum

Louisiana State Museum

Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience

New Orleans African American Museum

New Orleans Jazz Museum

New Orleans Museum of Art

New Orleans Pharmacy Museum

Newcomb Art Museum

Ogden Museum of Southern Art

Pitot House

Sazerac House

Studio Be

The National World War II Museum

New Orleans Museum Month is a collaboration between museums in the greater New Orleans area and features museums of all sizes. The goal is to offer the public the ability to visit participating museums without a charge.

What you have to do:

All you have to do is pick which museum or museums you would like to visit and sign up as a member. You can do this either by visiting the museum’s website or by clicking here.

Free admission is limited to two people per membership.

New Orleans Museum Month will continue through Aug. 31.