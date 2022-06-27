KEMAH, Texas (CW39) If you’re in Kemah, Texas this July 4th weekend and want to see fireworks, there are a few options for the whole family to enjoy.

Star Spangled Sky Fireworks at Kemah Boardwalk

Family fun is always happening on Kemah Boardwalk. This July 4rth will be just as fun for the family. The 4th of July Celebration at Kemah Boardwalk is FREE with a fireworks show over Galveston Bay.

Head there early to enjoy LIVE music and food. Then stick around for fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. that night. Kemah Boardwalk is located at 215 Kipp Avenue in Kemah.

Fireworks Safety Rules

Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.