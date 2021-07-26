‘Fourth surge’ in COVID cases cause concern among political and medical leaders in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — COVID cases have skyrocketed this week in Louisiana, which has prompted concern from both political and medical leaders across the state.

Louisiana hospitals are seeing an exponential increase in patients.

“Across our system, we have about 300 COVID in-patients,” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO of Ochsner Health. “That’s up from about 74 about four weeks ago. so it’s nearly a 400 percent increase.”

On Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana has the highest COVID cases per capita in the U.S. and according to the Louisiana Department of Health, the Delta variant makes up 59 percent of these cases with a majority of those getting sick are younger than 65.

