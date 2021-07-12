Four-term Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards was well-dressed, intelligent, and witty

NEW ORLEANS — Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards has died. Edwards was 93.

Serving as the 50th Governor of Louisiana, Edwards was in office for four terms: 1972–1980, 1984–1988, and 1992–1996.

Edwards passed away peacefully at his home in Gonzales, surrounded by family and friends. Louisiana’s only four-term governor expired of respiratory problems that had plagued him in recent years, doctors said.

Edwards was less than a month short of his 94th birthday.

Leo Honeycutt, the Edwards’ Family Spokesperson, and a well-known Biographer. He confirmed this information in a press release this morning to WGNO News. If you would like to read the full release, click here.

Exactly one week ago, Edwards entered into hospice care with family and loved ones by his side.