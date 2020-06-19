Four Lafayette deputies test positive for COVID-19

by: KLFY Staff

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Four Lafayette Parish correction deputies have tested positive for COVID-19.

The deputies worked at the parish jail. They were immediately placed under quarantine and are following COVID-19 protocols.

Officials say one inmate house at the facility, who remains asymptomatic, also received a positive test result. The inmate has also been placed under quarantine.

Sheriff spokeswoman, Valerie Ponseti said free voluntary COVID-19 testing was offered at the correctional site to all inmates and Sheriff’s office employees. She says the correctional facility is taking precautions inside the facility by:

  • Mandating masks and temperature check for any individual, offender, or staff member who enters the facility.
  • Quarantining all inmates booked into the LPCC for at least 14 days.
  • Requiring any individual who has a fever and/or exhibits any symptoms of COVID-19 be transported to a healthcare facility to be evaluated and medically cleared before booking.
  • Frequent sanitization throughout the facility.

