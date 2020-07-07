Four Angola Prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed, shackled inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Four former Angola Prison supervisory correctional officers were sentenced Thursday for assaulting a shackled and handcuffed inmate who was not resisting.

The officers, 43-year-old Daniel Davis, 52-year-old Scotty Kennedy, 34-year-old John Sanders and 42-year-old James Savoy Jr., also conspired to cover up the assault by using a false cover story, submitting false reports documenting the fake cover story, tampering with witnesses and lying under oath, according to a Justice Department news release.

Kennedy, Sanders, and Savoy pleaded guilty, while Davis was convicted in two trials — one for the obstruction and another for the beating.

During the assault, the inmate fell face-first onto a concrete breezeway after Davis yanked the chains on the inmate’s leg. Then, the officers punched, kicked and stomped the inmate, according to trial evidence. Davis later ordered his subordinate officers to cover up the assault.

The inmate suffered a dislocated shoulder,a hematoma, a collapsed lung and broken ribs, according to the DOJ.

District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced ringleader Davis to 110 months in prison, Sanders to 18 months in prison and Savoy to 24 months in prison. The judge sentenced Kennedy to 14 months of probation, requiring him to give presentations to federal, state and local correctional officers about the consequences of using excessive force and falsifying reports, the DOJ revealed.