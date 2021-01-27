Former state representative, Steve Carter dies from coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Former state representative and mayoral candidate, Steve Carter has died of complications from coronavirus.

Carter was 77.

Mayor-President Broome released a statement on the passing of Steve Carter:

Former Representative Steve Carter was a dedicated family man, public servant, and fellow neighbor here in East Baton Rouge Parish. Mr. Carter had a storied career of serving our community, first as a coach and Assistant Athletic Director at LSU, and then as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives. During his time as the chair of the Capital Region Legislative Delegation, he displayed tremendous leadership by championing vital investments in infrastructure and education. Steve was an honorable man, whose passion and thoughtfulness elevated the discourse during our recent contest for Mayor-President. You never saw him without a smile on his face and a hand extended to greet you. Steve was a Baton Rougean through and through. His mentorship of hundreds of children left an indelible mark on generations in our community. He and I shared a goal of seeing Baton Rouge be the best city and community it could be. I am tremendously sad to have lost yet another friend and neighbor to COVID-19. My deepest condolences to his wife Gloria, children Amelia and Solomon, and four granddaughters; Yvie, Carter, Julia, and Addie.

Steve Carter was a wonderful man who shaped and positively influenced so many lives. He is one more tragedy of Covid. Laura and I remember Gloria and his entire family. We pray that they will be comforted in their loss, a loss that so many also feel. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 27, 2021

