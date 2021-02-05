Former St. Landry Parish Sheriff Laura Balthazar passes away from COVID-19

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Longtime St. Landry Parish law enforcer and former Chief Deputy Laura Balthazar passed away earlier today from complications of COVID-19.

The Eunice native was the first African-American woman to hold that post as well as serving in 2006 as St. Landry Parish interim sheriff when former Sheriff Howard Zerangue retired.

She would lose the position to current Sheriff Bobby Guidroz in a regular election that was called in 2007.

Balthazar also served as chief administrative officer under former Opelousas Mayor Don Cravins and was most recently the director of the St. Landry-Evangeline Sexual Assault Center.