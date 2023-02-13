SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When Bossier High School principal David Thrash retired, he wasn’t finished being a part of the Bossier Parish school system.

Thrash still wanted to help the schools and the children, so he formed a nonprofit called Nothing Better Than the B, a foundation supported by himself and donations from others in the community.

What was the first thing the retired principal decided to do with the foundation? He gave beanies to students at Bossier Elementary and R.V. Kerr Elementary. To make the beanies even more special, he had the schools’ logos embroidered on them.

More than one thousand beanies were handed out to students and staff.

Mr. Thrash says beanies are only the beginning, and plans are underway to help with a new workout room at Bossier High.

If you want to support the foundation, contact Mr. Thrash directly at davidwthrash@gmail.com or call Bossier High School at 318-549-6680 for more information.