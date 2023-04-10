NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A former postal employee in Louisiana has been indicted for delaying and stealing the contents of U.S. mail.

Dazmon Dyer, 29, of New Orleans, was indicted March 31 for unlawful delay of U.S. mail and theft of U.S. mail by a postal employee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

Note: An indictment is merely an accusation.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, between June 17, 2022, and July 17, 2022, Dyer unlawfully secreted, detained, and stole contents of U.S. mail entrusted to him as a postal employee.

Dyre faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail for each count, up to three years of supervised release, and up to a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Service and the Office of the Inspector General. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy L. Bell.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.