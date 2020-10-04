Former Louisiana Governor Mike Foster dies

(KLFY) After spending the week in hospice care, former Louisiana Governor Mike Foster passed away Sunday.

“Our family and I are saddened to announce that after 90 remarkable years, my dear husband has passed. Our family will miss him dearly, his wife, Alice, announced in a message to the Louisiana legislature.

Foster died Sunday at his home in Franklin surrounded by his family.

He was 90-years-old.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. issued the following statement:

“The death of former Gov. Mike Foster could be seen as one more tragedy of 2020. But his life and service are to be celebrated. He invested heavily in higher education, greatly expanded the community college system, and worked to make Louisiana an opportunity state. He will be missed, but his achievements endure.”