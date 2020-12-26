Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards back in hospital for tests

SHREVEPORT, La. (BRPROUD) — Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards is spending his weekend undergoing pre-scheduled tests at a Shreveport hospital.

Edwards arrived Saturday at Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center for “a battery of tests” — a follow-up on his last visit there two years ago, for heart and respiratory issues. The 93-year-old former governor said he is feeling fine, according to a family statement.

Edwards had heart bypass surgery 24 years ago and develops pneumonia roughly once a year. His latest bout came in November, for which he was treated at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, then Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Doctors tested Edwards for COVID-19 twice in November and once Saturday. He has tested negative each time.

Edwards served as Louisiana’s governor from 1972 to 1980, 1984 to 1988 and 1992 to 1996.

Here is the Edwards family’s full statement, released Saturday by family friend and biographer Leo Honeycutt:

“Former Governor Edwin Edwards is undergoing a battery of tests this weekend at Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center in Shreveport for non-Covid related issues. The 93-year-old former governor, Congressman, and US Navy pilot said he’s feeling fine. His wife, Trina Edwards, says her husband is back in for a checkup in Shreveport where he was tested two years ago for respiratory and heart issues. Edwards had heart bypass surgery 24 years ago and annually develops pneumonia. Mrs. Edwards said his doctors have tested him for Covid -the third time in one month- and Mr. Edwards again tested negative. The governor was flown from his home near Gonzales to Shreveport on a plane supplied by Ruston trucking and energy magnate James Davison.”