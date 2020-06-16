Former Lafayette man wanted for Baton Rouge Walmart shooting

BATON ROUGE La. (KLFY) – Authorities are looking for a former Lafayette man who is suspected in a shooting at a Walmart in Baton Rouge.

Gabriel Nicole Francis, 31, is wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Resisting an Officer, Disarming a Police Officer, Theft of Goods, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Battery of a Police Officer.

According to authorities, Francis entered the Cortana Walmarton Monday and was observed on camera switching tags for various items and then attempting to pass through points of sale without paying for the items. An East Baton Rouge Deputy working an extra duty security detail was notified by the store Loss Prevention Staff of the incident. When both staff and the deputy attempted to stop Francis from exiting the store, authorities say he became combative and proceeded to engage in a physical altercation with the deputy.

According to staff and witnesses, Francis was on top of the deputy attempting to remove the deputy’s holstered handgun causing it to discharge while in the holster. This occurred while staff also attempted to assist the deputy in gaining control of the suspect. Francis fled the scene on foot, dropping his wallet while fleeing.

Authorities say Francis is originally from Lafayette and is believed to possibly be in the area. If you have any information on his whereabouts call 225-389-5000 or any local law enforcement.