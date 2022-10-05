Former Lafayette Police Officer and Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin is seeking reinstatement to the LPD at a hearing before the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service board today.

Griffin was fired for lying during an investigation amid reports of sexual harassment.

According to his termination letter, Griffin was accused of giving false information during a pre-disciplinary hearing on Jan. 13.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That hearing stemmed from a complaint to Human Resources on Oct. 18, 2021 from an employee of the Lafayette Police Department.

The handwritten statement, which detailed sexual harassment claims, was delivered to HR by a male supervisor as told to him by virtue of his position from a lower ranking female police officer.

In the four-page termination letter, although heavily redacted, Interim Police Chief Monte Potier outlined behavior from Griffin that broke various rules within the Lafayette Consolidated Government‘s policies and procedures and the Lafayette Police Department’s general orders.