GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With graduation taking place for Grambling State University on December 15, 2023, many students, who intend on graduating, are getting ready for one of the most important events of their lives. One of those students will be former Grambling State football player Demarcus Tinsley.

According to the University, Demarcus experienced tragedy in April 2019 after he was involved in a car accident. During the accident, his car went under a tractor and took off the entire roof. Demarcus had enough strength to call authorities before seeing a reflection of his face on his cell phone and falling unconscious.

He returned to school after enduring multiple facial reconstruction surgeries and learning to talk and breathe again. Demarcus will receive his degree in Criminal Justice and he credits his teammates, professors, and his family for believing in him.