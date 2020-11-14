Former Governor Edwin Edwards hospitalized

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Anna Edwards, the daughter of the former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, says that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- A family spokesperson announced that former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, has been hospitalized.

The spokesperson said Edwards had not been feeling well for the past few days.

He tested negative for COVID-19 and pneumonia. He will be kept overnight at Our Lady of the Lakes for observation.

Edwards served four terms as Louisiana’s governor.

