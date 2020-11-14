Former Governor Edwin Edwards hospitalized

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- A family spokesperson announced that former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, has been hospitalized.
The spokesperson said Edwards had not been feeling well for the past few days.
He tested negative for COVID-19 and pneumonia. He will be kept overnight at Our Lady of the Lakes for observation.
Edwards served four terms as Louisiana’s governor.
