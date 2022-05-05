BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to a post on Nick Tullier Strong, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nick Tullier has died.

The Facebook post simply says, “God has gained his best angel this morning.”

Nick Tullier was an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy who was severely injured during a 2016 ambush targeting law enforcement officers. Earlier this week, his family said he was in critical condition.

Local and state leaders react to Tullier’s passing:

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux released this statement about the passing of Cpl. Nick Tullier:

“I am heartbroken at the passing of a true hero, Cpl. Nick Tullier. Nick’s injury was a result of his selfless actions to courageously answer the call to protect and serve. For nearly six years he has defied all odds in recovery through his unwavering tenacity. I have no doubt, that he was also greatly carried by the love, prayers and faith of his family, friends and colleagues. In watching Nick’s parents, James and Mary, nobly and lovingly dedicate their lives to Nick’s recovery, it is not hard to see how he grew to become such an honorable man. My heart and prayers go out to them, Nick’s sons Gage and Trenton, and all of his family. Nick’s story certainly does not end here. His legacy of service, sacrifice and faith lives on through all of those he touched. We will be forever grateful and always remember and honor our hero, Nick Tullier.” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux

Mayor Broome followed with this statement about the passing of Deputy Tullier:

Deputy Nick Tullier is a true hero who served East Baton Rouge Parish with honor and distinction. Deputy Tullier and his fellow law enforcement officers put their lives on the line so the rest of us could be safe. His life epitomized what it means to protect and serve. I have ordered the flags at half-staff at all City-Parish buildings in his honor. Please join me in keeping his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement:

“Donna and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Corporal Nick Tullier. Six years ago, Nick selflessly defended his fellow officers, as well as the Baton Rouge community, in the face of a horrendous, targeted act of violence. The sacrifices made by Corporal Tullier, along with Deputy Garafola, Officer Gerald, and Corporal Jackson, weigh continuously on my heart. They were true heroes who fiercely loved the community they vowed to protect and serve. Nick’s road these past six years was more difficult than words can describe, and yet he inspired us all with his drive to survive and light of hope. Equally inspiring is his loving family, who gave everything to Nick’s recovery. Our prayers are with Nick’s family as they go through this heartbreaking loss.” Governor John Bel Edwards

The governor also ordered U.S. and Louisiana flags to be flown half-staff over the State Capitol and all public buildings within EBR parish until sunset on Friday, May 6.