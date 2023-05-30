CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Damarion Andrews, a former student-athlete of Caldwell Parish High School, has passed away after a golf cart accident took place during his senior trip in Florida. Reports confirmed that Andrews lost consciousness after the accident and was pronounced dead on May 30, 2023.
Andrews graduated from Caldwell Parish High School two weeks prior to his death.
