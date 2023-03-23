NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Free agent tight end Foster Moreau, who prepped at Jesuit and played his college football at LSU, revealed Wednesday night that he has cancer.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me,” wrote Moreau on social media.

“During a routine physical conducted by the Saints medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will be stepping away from football.”

Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymphatic system, part of the body’s germ fighting mechanism.

Moreau added that he will defeat the cancer and return to football.

Moreau had 54 catches last season and 98 over the last two seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr tweeted the following after learning the news:

“Love you, and we are here for you. Praying for you brother!”