NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For student-athletes, their last home game is quite emotional.

For 5th-year senior and New Orleans native Dynah Jones, the Tulane women’s basketball Senior Night event is extra special.

“I’ve never been the type to turn my back or quit because an obstacle is in my way,” Jones told WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels when he asked if the transfer portal was ever a thought during her 5 years.

“I’m going to try and be resilient and push through. Sometimes, people can’t do that, so they have an out. And I feel like [the portal] is just an ‘out’ for a lot of college athletes,” she said.

On Friday, Jones found out that she is three games away from playing the most games in the history of the Tulane women’s basketball program.

“Wow, I’m speechless,” she said.

Watch the full interviews with Dynah Jones, fellow graduate student Rachel Hakes, and head coach Lisa Stockton in the WGNO Media Players.

The Senior Night game will see Tulane host East Carolina University at 2 p.m. on Saturday.