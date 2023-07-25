NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Head coaches and key players from the seven West Division schools in the Sun Belt Conference took the podium during the opening day of Football Media Days at the Sheraton in New Orleans on Tuesday.

WGNO Sports spoke with four area coaches, including UL-Lafayette’s Michael Desormeaux, UL-Monroe’s Terry Bowden, Southern Miss’ Will Hall and South Alabama’s Kane Wommack as shown in the media players below:

Coach Desormeaux, UL-Lafayette

Coach Bowden, UL-Monroe

Coach Hall, Southern Miss

Coach Wommack, South Alabama

South Alabama opens its season in Yulman Stadium against Tulane. And Southern Miss, which was one of just two teams to defeat the Green Wave in 2022, will host Tulane on Sept. 16 in Hattiesburg.