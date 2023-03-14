MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Across America, millions of people are seeing their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Benefits decrease and return to the original amount that was set before the COVID-19 pandemic. In Louisiana, the state is expecting to see a $770 million loss in benefits. Local food resources, like the Food Bank NELA, are prepared to assist those in need due to this change.

Taylor Costa, of Food Bank NELA, says, “We’re anticipating a little bit of increase of families and people, tending to our local pantries throughout northeast Louisiana, but that’s what we’re here for…we’re still trying to get food here in our warehouse that way we can provide for them, stock their shelves; for people, whenever they turn to us we can help them.”

For those in need of food, you can visit foodbanknela.org and use the Agency Zone tool to find the pantry nearest to you. You can also visit the website for information on food and monetary donations as well as volunteer opportunities.