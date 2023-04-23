BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — No. 17 Fontainebleau stole Game 1 of its first-round playoff series over No. 16 Hahnville with four runs in the top of the seventh inning that gave the Bulldogs a 6-2 win.

Pierce Boles was responsible for the first and last runs of the outing with a homerun in the fourth inning and a RBI single in the four-run seventh.

Bulldogs pitcher and Mississippi State commit Alex Walsh struck out eight in six innings to pick up the win. Bronson McNeill earned the save by pitching the final inning.

Game 2 kicks off Saturday at Hahnville at 1 p.m. with Game 3 (if necessary) following.