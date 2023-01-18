FOLSOM, LA. (WGNO) — The students at Folsom Elementary School figured they get to go to one of the best schools in the state of Louisiana. But not even in math class would they have calculated that their school is one of the best in the USA.

With 424 kids in grades Pre-K through fifth grade, it’s a St. Tammany Parish public school that has been awarded a National Blue Ribbon. Nobody knows that better than principal Juliana Sciortino.

To be named a Blue Ribbon school means to make the grade with the US Department of Education — the teacher of all teachers. It’s based on performance, progress, and putting students at the head of the class.

Folsom Elementary sets the standard. It’s the home of the Tigers, and these Tigers surely know how to roar.