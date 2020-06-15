Floyd protests reignite Confederate statue debate in Felicianas

Clinton, La. (LOCAL 33)(FOX 44) – George Floyd protests have sparked another effort to remove Confederate statues from courthouse grounds in East Feliciana and West Feliciana.

Both parishes have Confederate monuments planted in front of courthouse doors. Patrick Washington, a St. Francisville pastor and critic of the statues, says the placement sends a message to the black community.

“I understand it’s heritage. But it’s a heritage of hate and opression. We were on the other side of that oppression we felt the pain,” Washington says.

Patrick Washington’s request isn’t new. The fight to remove the statue in Clinton and the one in West Feliciana Parish started back in the ’60s, with the last effort ending in 2019.

George Floyd’s death reignited the flame, and Washington reignited the effort to remove it.

He started a petition to take it down and have it destroyed. George Ferguson, a Clinton resident, is signing that petition.

“As long as that statue is up there there won’t be any justice in East Feliciana,” Ferguson says.

Both statues are built in front of court houses in east and West Feliciana Parish. To Ferguson and Washington, it becomes an ethical issue.

Of course, not everyone sees it that way. Beth Dawson, a Daughter of the Confederacy says these monuments are meant to honor her grandparents, but she doesn’t want to start a divide.

Instead she wants a truce. She wants in a placed that wont bother anyone.