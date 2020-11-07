Five more parishes added to Hurricane Delta FEMA assistance — including Rapides

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) – Homeowners and renters in Beauregard, Lafayette, Rapides, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes may now apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Hurricane Delta.

To be eligible for federal disaster aid, storm damage and losses from the hurricane and flooding must have occurred as a result of Delta from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2020. The deadline to register is Dec. 16, 2020.

Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion parishes were previously included in the federal declaration to assist homeowners and renters.

If you have already registered with FEMA for Hurricane Laura, you must register again to qualify for help after Delta. When there are two or more disasters declared for the same designated area, FEMA works to ensure applicants receive all eligible help while preventing duplication of federal benefits.

You may register with FEMA by:

Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov;

Downloading the FEMA app at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app;

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week; or by

Visiting any drive-through Disaster Recovery Center in the state. To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline or visit DisasterAssistance.gov/ or egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

Take photos of all damage and save all receipts.

FEMA assistance alone cannot make survivors whole. FEMA’s disaster assistance programs are designed to help with grants for basic repairs to make survivors’ homes safe, sanitary and secure and to provide a temporary place to live while survivors develop their recovery plans.

U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans are available for Louisiana disaster survivors. Businesses of any size and certain nonprofits can apply for loans as well.

Apply online at sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.

For the latest information on Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.