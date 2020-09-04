Fish kill takes over in Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD)- After heavy rainfall brought in by Hurricane Laura, fish in Lake Charles are another victim of Hurricane Laura.

Rainfall water can carry high amounts of dissolved oxygen into large bodies of water via hurricanes.

The dissolved oxygen can cause life under water to suffocate.

Therefore, large amounts of fish in Lake Charles are showing up dead.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are investigating a fish kill in Lake Charles, due to Hurricane Laura.

The department is researching what species “are impacted and the extent of the fish kill.”

The high winds and rains of a hurricane can also kill fish.

Cool and warm waters mixing at a fast pace can also significantly lower oxygen levels and cause fish kills, according to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

More information on fish kills and to report any future fish kills, visit here.