BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It was two years ago today that Louisiana recorded its first COVID-19 death.

The victim was a 58-year-old out of New Orleans. Since that time 16,887 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Louisiana with well over 1.2 million cases reported statewide.

Leaders with the Louisiana Department of Health continue to stress getting the COVID-19 vaccination and booster is the best way to protect yourself from the virus.

Last week the official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million, with health leaders saying the pandemic is far from over.