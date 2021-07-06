First African American university President in the history of LSU takes over on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tuesday is a monumental day in the history of LSU and the SEC.

LSU President William Tate IV officials takes over as President of LSU and becomes the first African American university President in the SEC.

Tate is set to spend part of his first day with the media inside the Student Union.

Along with that morning gathering, LSU says Tate “will spend his first day meeting with various campus leadership groups made up of faculty, staff and students.”

Tate replaces the now President Emeritus, Tom Galligan.

William Tate IV has many accomplishments in his background including those listed below:

Served as Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the University of South Carolina since July 2020.

Received his Ph.D. in mathematics education from the University of Maryland

Earned Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Texas at Dallas

Secured Master of Psychiatric Epidemiology from Washington University School of Medicine

Obtained Bachelor of Science in economics from Northern Illinois University

Tuesday marks exactly two months since Tate was chosen to be the next President of LSU.