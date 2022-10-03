NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday morning (October 2), the New Orleans Fire Department rescued a man from a burning residence near Pontchartrain Park. According to the NOFD, firefighters were notified of a person trapped in a dwelling at 5804 Baccich Street just after 2 a.m.

The NOFD was dispatched right away and arrived shortly after receiving the call. Upon their arrival, they found a one-story home engulfed in flames with heavy fire coming from the garage. According to reports, the fire was extending to the living area above the garage.

Shortly after assessing the area, NOFD units located a resident in a wheelchair who managed to escape to the back of the porch. Firefighters called for a second alarm immediately to have extra assistance with the rescue.

It took 16 NOFD units and 43 firefighters to bring the flames under control by 2:42 a.m. The NOFD says that no one was injured in the incident. The cause of this fire is under investigation.