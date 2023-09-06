BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Firefighting teams report progress in containing the wildfires in western Louisiana.

The largest of the four main fires, the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish, is now 65% contained thanks to rain across the western portion of the fire, according to the daily update from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

“Crews conducted mop up, patrol and used equipment to knock down berms that may be holding heat along dozer lines,” the LDAF update read. “Crews also cleared off firelines with accumulated needlecast. Today, crews will continue mopping up and seeking out hot spots along the firelines. Crews will continue knocking down debris berms that may be holding heat and monitoring for needlecast that has reburn potential.”

LDAF reports the fire still burning in 31,082 acres, with 350 people on the ground actively fighting it.

The Lions Camp Road Fire, which is burning 785 acres five miles northwest of Leesville, is reported to be 81% contained.

“Yesterday, crews continued to mop up and patrol, looking for hot spots and cleaning up fire lines,” LDAF said. “Today, crews will continue mopping up, patrolling and looking for hot spots along the entire fire perimeter.”

The LDAF reported that the rains somewhat hindered efforts to fight the Hwy. 113 Fire, which burns an area of 7,709 acres about 14 miles northwest of Oakdale in Allen Parish. It is reported to be 63% contained.

“Due to wet conditions from Monday’s rainfall, access with heavy equipment was limited in some portions of the fire. Crews continued to connect and improve dozer lines and utilized hand lines to connect lines in areas difficult to access with equipment,” LDAF said. “Today, crews will evaluate road conditions for equipment access, especially in the Tenmile Creek drainage area. Crews will continue mopping up and patrolling the fire lines.”

The Elizabeth Fire, which burns in an area of 940 acres in southwest Rapides Parish, is 65% contained, according to LDAF.

“Due to muddy road conditions equipment access was limited in certain portions of the fire area,” LDAF said. “Where crews were able to access, dozers established more direct line as close as possible to the fire perimeter. More direct lines will result in less unburned vegetation within the fire area and will provide crews better access for mopping up and patrolling.”

Officials said the weather will be of little help to firefighting efforts today.

“There is only a slight chance of rain today,” LDAF said. “However, fuels in the area are still very dry and could burn until there is significantly more moisture. Heat scorched leaves and pine needles are falling and blanketing the ground, especially in Tiger Island Fire footprint, which could result in reburn.”