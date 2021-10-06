Fire Prevention Week kicks off with ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety’ theme

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The message for this year’s National Fire Prevention Week is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” This refers to the sounds of the warning devices within your home: smoke detectors and carbon monoxide (CO) monitors. These devices are proven lifesavers.

“Show your family what they look like and what to do when they hear that sound,” said Baton Rouge Fire Rescue spokesperson, Justin Hill.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, in 2019 there were more than 1,200,000 fires with nearly 4,000 deaths. The death toll related to fires increased by 24% from 2010.

“Some years we may have a lot, some years not so much and it’s generally up and down,” said Hill.

The annoying sound of a smoke detector should not be ignored. Experts said if your smoke or carbon monoxide detector is beeping every 30 to 90 seconds, that means the batteries are low.

Eldon Ledoux with St. George Fire recommends having an emergency exit plan for your family.

“When you hear that sound, get out of the house, close windows and doors [as] you come by on your way out and call 911,” said Ledoux.

An additional tip to keeping your family safe includes replacing your detectors if they are more than 10 years old.

“Our children do fire drills at school and we need to do those in the home as well,” said Hill.

“Even though a smoke detector is a small device, it can save your life,” said Ledoux.