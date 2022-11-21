NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire department responded to a two-alarm fire early Saturday (Nov. 19th) morning in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

Just before 7:30 a.m. firefighters responded to a 911 call about a fire in the 3600 block of Napoleon Avenue. As firefighters arrived on the scene they were met with a wood framed two-story house with the rear engulfed in flames. A second alarm was immediately struck when firefighters realized the extent of the fire.

16 units of firefighters quickly worked to put out the fire as it began spreading to the garage and a car in the driveway.

Eight people were inside the home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury. Of the eight people, three lived in the home and five were visitors.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 8:10 am.

As this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The three people living in the residence have been displaced, but are working with the American Red Cross for assistance .