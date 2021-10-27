Fire department in Louisiana issuing warning about recent trend on Tik Tok

STFPD: "If your toilet needs these many chemicals for a deep clean, I would recommend just buying a new one"

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent trend on Tik Tok is sparking concerns, including from a fire department in Louisiana.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 shared a Tik Tok video that shows the “mixing all kinds of chemicals together to “deep clean” a toilet.”

The fire department has a clear message about what it calls, “extreme toilet cleaning.”

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 explains that “this is in fact extremely dangerous. Mixing several types of chemicals together may form a reaction between the chemicals, and in doing so, produce very harmful and possibly fatal vapors.”

Other possible outcomes according to St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 include:

Mixing chemicals together can also produce intense heat know as an exothermic reaction, which can be violent.

This could also possibly damage the toilet or piping if the vapors can not escape fast enough, or could possibly cause an explosion.

Lastly, the fire department has this message for everyone, “Remember to read the instructions on all products and only do as they recommend. Never mix chemicals together if you do not know if they will react to one another.”