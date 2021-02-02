Find out if you have unclaimed property in Louisiana

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) February 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day in Louisiana, and the State Treasurer’s office says more than $900 million in payroll checks, bank accounts, royalties, refunds, deposits, gift certificates and life insurance payouts are waiting to be claimed.

The assets are turned over each year by businesses and financial institutions who lose contact with the owners, according to a release.



“Even if you checked a year ago, it’s always a good idea to check again for Unclaimed Property. As quickly as we return lost money, we get even more in,” said State Treasurer John Schroder.

“One in six people has Unclaimed Property so the odds are pretty good that you’ll find something.”



To search for Unclaimed Property, visit www.latreasury.com. It’s absolutely free to search for and claim this money. If you’ve lived in another state, visit www.unclaimed.org/search for an interactive map of links to programs nationwide.