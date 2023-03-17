ORLANDO, Fla. (KLFY) – After winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, the 13-seeded Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns fell to 4th-seeded Tennessee 58-55 Thursday night.

Jordan Brown led all scorers in the game with 16 points and Kobe Julien added 15 for the Cajuns in the program’s first NCAA appearance since 2014. Jalen Dalcourt had 11 points and 4 steals and Themus Fulks dished out 11 assists in the contest.

Tennessee led by as many as 18 points in the second half before the Cajuns came back to make it a 1-possession game late. Julien’s 3-pointer with 10:45 left started a 13-0 run that got Louisiana back in the game. Two free throws by Julien made it a 1-possession game with 23 seconds on the clock, but the Cajuns would get no closer.

UL finishes the 2022-23 campaign with a record of 26-8 and a Sun Belt Conference tournament championship.

Watch the postgame press conference here.

