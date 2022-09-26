CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 23rd Annual Sunflower Trail and Festival is right around the corner, with vendors offering food and fun. At the same time, guests enjoy miles of sunflower fields.

On June 18, the sunflower fields will be in full bloom. The trail running by Highway 3049 in Gilliam, La., will be full of food vendors, crafts and art for sale by local vendors, and arts and crafts activities for children. Local music groups and a blues band will perform, and visitors can participate in the festival photography contest. Winners will have their photos displayed in the Gilliam Village Hall.

Up close photo of a sunflower in Gilliam plantation garden (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Tall sunflowers in Gilliam garden (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Sunflower garden blooming in front of flowering trees in Gilliam (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Flowering trees in Gilliam (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Flowers in Gilliam plantation house garden (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Towering sunflowers in Gilliam (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Sunflower garden in Gilliam (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Walking path through sunflowers in Gilliam (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Sunflowers growing in Gilliam garden (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Flowers growing in Gilliam plantation house garden (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Fields of sunflowers and a field of wildflowers line the nearly 20-mile trail on Old Dixie-Shreveport Rd. between Shreveport and Gilliam. Directions and a trail map are available on the festival website. The festival draws sightseers from across the country looking to take photos in the sunflower fields.



(Photo: Sunflower Festival)

Visitors can also enjoy other rural gems in Caddo Parish, such as Dixie Farms Lavender, the Gilliam Farmer’s Market, and an authentic quilt shop in Mira. Organizers offer a Sunflower Trail Brochure with a list of local interest spots and directions to the fields.

For more information about the festival, follow their Facebook page for updates.