LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Festivals Acadiens et Créoles has announced their series schedule, with each event taking place on the first Thursday of every month through December.

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series will explore every aspect of Acadiana’s heritage, including music, culinary arts, artists, craftspeople, and more. The free monthly series celebrates local legends who have made, and continue to make, an impact on our community.

Here is the series schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 4 – The Legacy of Clifton Chenier

Thursday, Sep. 1 – The Legacy of Joe Falcon

Thursday, Oct. 6 – The Legacy of Amédé Ardoin

Thursday, Nov. 3 – The Legacy of DL Menard

Thursday, Dec. 1 – The Legacy of Iry Lejeune

Each event will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Feed & Seed Lafayette. Admission to all events will be free.

The goal of these great events is to create a community event series that honors historical, contemporary, and future cultural traditions.